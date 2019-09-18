Mankato Area Public Schools offers “VIP Gold Card” for senior to experience concerts, events

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools offers complimentary “VIP Gold Card” for seniors who live within School District 77.
Cardholders can enjoy concerts, athletic and academic events, plays and planetarium shows at no-cost admission.
A “VIP Gold Card" can be obtained by contacting Mankato Public Schools’ main office at (507) 387-1868, Mankato East High School at (507) 207-3628 or Mankato West High School at (507) 207-3921.
The “VIP Gold Card” is only available to seniors who are age 62 and older.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.