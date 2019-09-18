Mankato Area Public Schools offers “VIP Gold Card” for senior to experience concerts, events

Mankato Area Public Schools offers complimentary “VIP Gold Card” for seniors who live within School District 77. (Source: Mankato Area Public Schools)
By Jake Rinehart | September 17, 2019 at 9:17 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 9:17 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools offers complimentary “VIP Gold Card” for seniors who live within School District 77.

Cardholders can enjoy concerts, athletic and academic events, plays and planetarium shows at no-cost admission.

A “VIP Gold Card" can be obtained by contacting Mankato Public Schools’ main office at (507) 387-1868, Mankato East High School at (507) 207-3628 or Mankato West High School at (507) 207-3921.

Entity Phone Number
Mankato Area Public Schools’ main office (507) 387-1868
Mankato East High School (507) 207-3628
Mankato West High School (507) 207-3921

The “VIP Gold Card” is only available to seniors who are age 62 and older.

