Mankato East Hall of Ceremony scheduled for Sept. 27

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato East High School’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.
The ceremony will be held at Mankato East High School, located at 2600 Hoffman Road, in the auditorium and is open to the public.
This year’s inductees include:
- Sarah (Robbins) DeKramer
- Mitch Gossen
- Tim Knowles
- Kellie Seiler
- Mark Seiler
- Jessica Smith
The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to East High School athletics throughout the school’s history. Personalized plaques of each inductee are placed in a permanent Hall of Fame display area at the high school.
Nominations for East High School’s Hall of Fame are accepted and can be done through the East High School website or through the East High School athletic office.
