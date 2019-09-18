2 Mankato West seniors named National Merit Scholar semi-finalists

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Two Mankato West High School students have been selected as National Merit Scholar semi-finalists.
Seniors Afnaan Hashmi and Isabelle Aase have the opportunity to win a National Merit Scholarship.
Recipients of the National Merit Scholarship are selected based on their academic record, test scores, information about activities and leadership, a letter of recommendation from the student’s high school and an essay that is completed by the finalist.
Hasmi and Aase will learn if they have been selected as finalists for the competition in February 2020.
