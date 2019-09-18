Mankato West to honor teacher during football game at TCO Performance Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Kim Hermer has taught at Mankato West for 26 years.
Through that time she’s been a mentor, coach and leader for the schools’ AVID program, tennis team and more.
Her involvement speaks measures, but students and faculty say what makes her special is her will to go above and beyond.
“She does things behind the scenes for kids, for staff, she really wants people to feel connected... and when we come together as teams and we’re trying to problem solve and we come up with some ideas, Kim is always the one that leaves the building and then goes out and gets something done right away,” Mankato West Principal Sherri Blasing said.
Her reputation has led to the Mankato West recognizing her achievements in a grand way.
When the Big 9 rivalry between Rochester Mayo and Mankato West renews at the TCO Performance Center Hermer will be honored as the COUNTRY Financial Teacher of the Game.
“Well I’m super excited obviously, I have a nephew who plays for the West football team and I follow the West football team, so that’ll be fun. It’s going to be such a great experience,” Hermer said.
She’ll also get to attend the Vikings-Lions game in December and put $1,000 towards her classroom, where Hermer has fostered a comfortable environment for her students.
“She’s very accepting to the individual students as well as the group as a whole,” Mankato West student Mckayla Malvin said.
Hermer says the surprise was success and she was caught completely off guard.
