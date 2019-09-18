Mankato West teacher awarded Teacher of the Game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West High School, students and faculty hold a surprise celebration for a very impactful teacher.
Kim Hermer, who has taught at Mankato West for 26 years, was awarded for her outstanding teaching and leadership.
Hermer will be recognized as the 'Country Financial Teacher of the Game' at the upcoming Rochester Mayo vs. Mankato West football game taking place at the TCO Performance Center.
She'll also receive $1,000 to put towards her classroom, and tickets to the Vikings/Lions game in December.
Students and faculty say it's Hermer's teaching methods and classroom environment that make her stand-out.
"I think I've always wanted students to feel comfortable and cared for and knowing that it's a safe place to fail so that they can learn to succeed. So, we talk about high pressure/low stakes so they can learn the skills to be successful once they graduate from high school or whatever they chose to do."
She also said that the surprise, organized by Principal Sherri Blasing, was a success and she had was caught completely off guard.
