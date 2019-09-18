Minnesota State University, Mankato, business partners receive MN Job Skills Partnership grants

Mankato Clinic $397,100 MSU, Mankato will partner with the Mankato Clinic to develop and deliver training for 84 new hires and 864 total employees. All employees will participate in a safety/de-escalation and violence prevention course. New simulation skills training that provides employees up to 30 continuing education units will be delivered at Minnesota State Mankato’s simulation center, using a new portable mannequin.

Dotson Iron Castings $290,203 Minnesota State Mankato will work with Dotson to write new curriculum for company training. A total of 185 employees (75 new) will receive training in areas applicable to their position. Training will provide employees with increased knowledge and skills along with the opportunity to advance in their job responsibilities and increase their rate of pay