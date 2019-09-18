Minnesota State University, Mankato, business partners receive MN Job Skills Partnership grants

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato and three area businesses have been awarded grant money for Minnesota Job Skills Partnership (MJSP) by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
The grants total to $736,674.
The grants received were among the original 26 workforce development grants that DEED awarded to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system on June 17.
“Funding from the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership is a key resource for Mankato-area businesses seeking to grow the skills of their employees and address their workforce development needs,” said Bobby Fleischman, the associate vice president of strategic partnerships at Minnesota State University, Mankato. “We are deeply indebted to this signature state program for its support of Minnesota State University, Mankato.”
“The MJSP program and our business partners are helping us serve the workforce of the future through creative collaborations and the development of new curriculum to train employees,” said Tammy Bohlke, program coordinator for strategic partnerships at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
A breakdown of each grant can be found in the table below.
