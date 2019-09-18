MSU Mankato completes emergency preparedness training

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University of Mankato completed its emergency preparedness training exercise.
University officials and area law enforcement from Mankato, North Mankato and Blue Earth County, along with Mayo Clinic Health System took part in an emergency training exercise.
Out on the lawn of the performing arts building, students and faculty acted as victims in a fatal crash scenario.
The scene was orchestrated with realistic time frames of when first responders and communication would occur.
There are still extensive debriefing sessions to be had, but overall the training was a success.
“The things we were able to take away from the lessons today as a part of this emergency training exercise are that we know we’ve got dependable community and leaders who will come together and help support the university if ever anything were to happen. We hope that we provide that kind of support to others as well,” vice president of student affairs at MSU Mankato David Jones said.
Officials will evaluate the exercise and make improvements where they’re needed.
