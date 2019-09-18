Representatives tour children’s museum prior to seeking state funds

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State representatives toured the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota before seeking funding within the next round of the legislature.
Representatives Jim Davnie and Jeff Brand along with Senator Nick Frentz met staff and got a firsthand look at what the museum is doing to educate children and how that ties to their interest around education funding in the legislature.
“Our funding sources right now are very diverse. We rely on a lot of donors, private donors and grants and the legislature definitely helps both with legacy funds as well as request for education funding and we’re just trying to build that relationship and understand how we can have our message resonate with the legislature and garner some of that support," CEO of the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota Louise Dickmeyer said.
Seeking funding is an ongoing process, but the museum hopes with today’s tour the representatives will be able to emphasize clearly the museum’s needs.
