Search continues for missing Redwood Falls teen

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) -The search continues for a teen believed to have been swept away by a current in the Redwood River
The Redwood Falls Police Department says a full ground and drone search has been underway since 16-year-old Thunder Brothers-of-All was reported missing Sunday night.
Officials say the water levels remain high with fast and erratic currents.
That has the department discouraging anyone from conducting their own search of the Redwood River.
Authorities say they’ll resume a full ground and air search tomorrow.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.