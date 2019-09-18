St. James City Council votes to consider Tobacco 21 ordinance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. James City Council will now begin to draft a Tobacco 21 ordinance, following a three to two vote at last night’s meeting...where 13 people spoke before the council, offering their input on the matter.
The city attorney will draft the tobacco 21 ordinance, which will have its first reading before the council on Oct. 1. Followed by a vote.
If it passes, a second reading would take place Oct. 15 before they can make a final decision.
