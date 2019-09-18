University of St. Thomas gives all clear after bomb threat

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of St. Thomas has given the all clear after several buildings were evacuated on its St. Paul campus following a bomb threat.
The university tweeted the four buildings evacuated have been searched and cleared, including the John Roach Center, the Anderson Student Center, the O’Shaughnessy Science Center and the Facilities Design Center.
Nothing suspicious was found.
Similar threats have been made to the university in the recent past, including one in August and another in April.
