Cottage Grove man charged with rape in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 24 year-old man faces rape charges in Blue Earth County stemming from an incident in February.
Mankato Public Safety says Austin Johnson of Cottage Grove sexually assaulted a woman after the two went on a date.
The criminal complaint says the victim was sleeping in her bed next to Johnson when she was awoken to him assaulting her and eventually raping her.
She asked him to stop, but he allegedly continued for what she says was hours.
Authorities say the victim was afraid to report the alleged rape.
When Johnson was contacted by an officer, he said he suffers from disassociative PTSD and had no recollection of anything between going to bed and waking up.
Documents show he told law enforcement that he believes the assault occurred due to previous experiences with PTSD blackouts.
Johnson is charged with third and fourth degree felony criminal sexual conduct.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.