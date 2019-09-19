District 77 School Facilities Study shows multiple schools in the district are above capacity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Area Public Schools School Board will now be looking at how to move forward after reviewing data from a District 77 school facilities study.
The study looked at both the capacity of the school district and maintenance needs of buildings.
For example, one part of the study found several schools on the west side of town are over capacity.
According to Director of Facilities Scott Hogen, Hoover Elementary School has a target capacity of 484 students and currently has 573.
Roosevelt Elementary School has a target capacity of just over 350 but has just over 370 students enrolled.
Washington Elementary School has a target capacity of 396 but has 430 students enrolled.
Other buildings in the district were found to possibly need expansion or upgrading.
“The board has committed itself to making sure that they develop consensus on the parameters of the options that they’d like to see in the future. And so, over the next several weeks, the board will be working with district leaders to make sure that we have agreement before any sorts of proposals or options are presented to the board," Superintendent Paul Peterson said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.