Faribault moves forward one year after tornadoes

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — Over in Faribault, the same system devastated the airport and a local neighborhood just minutes after Morristown was pummeled.
That tornado was officially ruled as an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
It traveled around six miles with a width of a half-mile and winds exceeding 110 mph (ca. 177 km/h), according to the National Weather Service.
Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek applauds the city for how it rallied and came together.
“When a critical time like that comes, everyone comes out of the woodwork and they want to give a hand, they want to see how they can help, they want to organize get-togethers for different organizations to help go clean up. However, they can just put in a hand.” Mayor Voracek said.
