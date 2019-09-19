First independently operated air separation facility coming to southern Minnesota

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — A brand-new company is coming to Faribault, breaking ground earlier Thursday.
Absolute Air will be coming to the industrial park in Faribault near I-35.
They are doing something no other company in the state has: bring medical, electronic, food packaging, laboratory and metal fabrication gases to the local market, so companies don’t have to order them from out of state lines.
“It’s a cost savings. Not only do all of our industries have to purchase the product, they have to ship it in. When you can reduce the transportation cost, that benefits all of our industries,” Faribault Economic Development Director Deanna Keunnen said.
Most companies get these gases from big conglomerates while Absolute Air will attempt to be the first smaller, independently operated, air separation facility.
They expect to open sometime in early 2021.
