Former Blue Earth Area football player convicted of assault now faces new charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Blue Earth Area football player convicted of assaulting a teammate back in 2017 appears in court today on new charges stemming from an alleged fight in Mankato.
20 year-old Wyatt Tungland of Frost is charged with two counts of 3rd degree assault and one count of 5th degree assault.
Tungland is accused of throwing punches during two separate FIGHTS near College Town in Mankato.
Police say Tungland fled the scene and was later arrested in Faribault County.
The complaint says one of the men suffered a broken nose.
His Rule 8 court hearing is at 1:30 this afternoon in Blue Earth County.
