GreenSeam announces keynote speaker for 37th annual Rural Forum

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — GreenSeam, LLC announced Wednesday that Richard “Rick” Berman will be the keynote speaker at its 37th annual Rural Forum on Dec. 5 at the Mankato Civic Center Ballroom.
The annual forum, reception and dinner event brings together key public leaders with a wide range of attendees, including farmers, agriculture professionals, college students, agriculture organizers and more.
GreenSeam describes the annual forum, entitled this year as “Navigating Perspectives,” as “providing an opportunity to have important conversations about key issues facing the rural economy and potential solutions.”
In addition to keynote speaker Berman, Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota FFA and Minnesota legislators will also be in attendance.
Berman is currently the president of Berman and Company, a Washington D.C. based public affairs firm specializing in research, communications and creative advertising.
The 2019 Rural Forum is scheduled from 4-9 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Mankato Civic Center Ballroom.
