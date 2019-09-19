John Kriesel to headline Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2020 Men’s Event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Greater Mankato Area United Way announced Wednesday that John Kriesel will be the headline speaker for the sixth annual Men’s Event on March 5, 2020, at the Kato Ballroom.
Kriesel is a decorated Minnesota veteran, sports radio personality, former legislator and acclaimed motivational speaker.
In 2006, Kriesel was injured by a roadside bomb and lost both of his legs while serving in Iraq.
Kriesel will speak about his story and how having perseverance, a strong support system, sense of humor and positive outlook has made him stronger than ever.
Tickets for the event will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.
For more information, visit the Greater Mankato Area United Way website.
