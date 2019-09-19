Local youth guide nursing home residents on a sunset walk

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday evening the youth confirmation class from Trinity Lutheran Church gave a visit to a local nursing home.
Pastor Nate Luong says the class is on a mission to live out their faith.
In doing so, they visited the Divine Providence Community Home to take a walk along the Sleepy Eye Lake with the residents.
“The focus of why we include this in the confirmation program is so that they really do get practice in living our faith and being around other people and fostering relationships,” Luong said.
The lake trail was constructed in 2007 and it was only this year the Divine Providence residents were able to enjoy it.
With the help of Sleepy Eye police department to stop traffic across the busy highway the youth helped push wheelchairs and foster relationships with the residents.
“Oh, I thought it was wonderful the youth taking us for a ride and getting to know them, it was awesome. And having that beautiful sunset going to the lake,” resident Ramona Kirchner said.
There are plans for the two groups to link up in the near future and continue on the fun.
