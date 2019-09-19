LOCASH to kickoff Arnolds Park’s Roof Garden concert series

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KEYC) — Arnolds Park Amusement Park announced Thursday the addition of LOCASH to it its upcoming fall and winter Roof Garden Ballroom concert series.
“We are very excited to bring LOCASH to our Roof Garden Ballroom fall lineup. They put on a terrific show a couple of years ago out on the Preservation Plaza and are great to work with,” Arnolds Park Amusement Park Marketing Director Paul Plumb said. “We had thousands fill up the plaza and are looking forward to another great night of entertainment at the Roof Garden.”
LOCASH will perform in Arnolds Park at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, with special guest Drew Baldridge. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for this event can be purchased starting Friday, Sept. 20, at 12 p.m.
The full Roof Garden Ballroom concert series schedule can be found below.
Tickets for all shows can be found at www.arnoldspark.com/tickets.
