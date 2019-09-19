Man breaks into home and threatens violence while demanding drugs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety arrest a suspect accused of threatening a man as he searched for drugs.
Donald Corbett allegedly went to the man's house, and asked him if he "wanted to party,"
When the man refused, the criminal complaint says Corbett then kicked down a door inside the home, and demanded drugs from the man, threatening to kill him.
As the man attempted to call 9-1-1, Corbett allegedly took the phone away. The man then ran to a neighbor who called 9-1-1.
Upon arrival, Mankato Public Safety searched Corbett's backpack and found Narcan, syringes, and other drug paraphernalia.
He’s charged with first-degree burglary, felony threats of violence along with misdemeanor drug charges and damage to property.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.