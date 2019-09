MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Brandy Brink joined KEYC News 12 This Midday with Beyond Brink to talk about the Mankato Area Walk for Recovery taking place at Spring Lake Park in North Mankato on Sept. 21. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. The goal of the event is to celebrate the success of those living in recovery, to bring awareness and advocacy to the community, and to demonstrate living proof that recovery is real. Click here for details.