Minn. legislators announce formation of Climate Action Caucus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota legislators are set to announce the formation of Minnesota’s Climate Action Caucus in a press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The newly-formed caucus is a response to something that Minnesotans have asked policymakers to address and includes students who are participating in the Youth Climate Strike later in the week.
Rep. Patty Acomb (DFL – Minnetonka) will chair the Climate Action Caucus.
House DFLers will work with Minnesotans on a plan to fight climate change and hope to create a future in which everyone thrives.
Participating in Thursday’s press conference is:
- Rep. Patty Acomb (DFL – Minnetonka), Chair of the Climate Action Caucus
- Rep. Jean Wagenius (DFL – Minneapolis), Chair of the House Energy and Climate Finance and Policy Committee
- Rep. Frank Hornstein (DFL – Minneapolis), Chair of the House Transportation Finance and Policy Commitee
- Rep. Rick Hansen (DFL – South St. Paul), Chair of the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee
- Mia DiLorenzo, Juwaria Jama and Janani Srivansana from the Minnesota Youth Climate Strike
