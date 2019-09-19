Minn. legislators announce formation of Climate Action Caucus

By Jake Rinehart | September 19, 2019 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 3:03 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota legislators are set to announce the formation of Minnesota’s Climate Action Caucus in a press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The newly-formed caucus is a response to something that Minnesotans have asked policymakers to address and includes students who are participating in the Youth Climate Strike later in the week.

Rep. Patty Acomb (DFL – Minnetonka) will chair the Climate Action Caucus.

House DFLers will work with Minnesotans on a plan to fight climate change and hope to create a future in which everyone thrives.

Participating in Thursday’s press conference is:

  • Rep. Patty Acomb (DFL – Minnetonka), Chair of the Climate Action Caucus
  • Rep. Jean Wagenius (DFL – Minneapolis), Chair of the House Energy and Climate Finance and Policy Committee
  • Rep. Frank Hornstein (DFL – Minneapolis), Chair of the House Transportation Finance and Policy Commitee
  • Rep. Rick Hansen (DFL – South St. Paul), Chair of the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee
  • Mia DiLorenzo, Juwaria Jama and Janani Srivansana from the Minnesota Youth Climate Strike

