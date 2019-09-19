Minnesota Nutrition Conference highlights livestock production and sustainable practices

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the United Stated Environmental Protection Agency, the agriculture sector is accounted for 9% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2017 and transportation and electricity are responsible for more than 50%.
The 80th Minnesota Nutrition Conference was held at the Mankato Civic Center on Wednesday, putting a focus on livestock nutrition and sustainable production.
A portion of the day focused on beef production systems and ever-changing consumer preferences.
Minnesota is ranked tenth nationwide for cattle production that adds more than 40,000 jobs in the state and assistant professor at the University of Minnesota, Megan Webb, said that one of the toughest battles cattle producers are facing is the communication gap between producers and consumers.
“I think the bigger part that producers inquire to me about is: how do I translate what we do positively to the general public? How do I highlight beef production in a positive light?,” said, Megan Webb, beef production systems assistant professor for the University of Minnesota, "particularly now when we’re at the forefront of facing flexitarian movement, we’re looking at plant-based, processed protein foods.
The conference is put on by the University of Minnesota Extension and the University of Minnesota Animal Science Department.
