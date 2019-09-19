New thrift store in St. Peter brings new life to old items

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A new thrift store opening in St. Peter on Friday is stocking its shelves thanks to donations from family and the community.
Riverside Thrift Shop is filling the racks with jerseys and jeans and lining the walls with everything from shoes to slot machines, the owner is giving old items a new life.
Support from family and community members comes in the form of donations.
The store has to be ready for shoppers at 10 a.m. this Friday.
“We’re really excited to bring a unique shopping experience to the beautiful town of St. Peter, encourage everyone to stop by, introduce yourself and see what great deals you can find,” said co-owner of Riverside Thrift Shop, Zach Bauleke.
The store is still taking donations and will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.