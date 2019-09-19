Non-Profit looking for help in bedroom makeover for Janesville boy

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - An Iowa–based non–profit is looking for some local help ahead of a bedroom makeover for a Janesville boy who is battling cancer.
My Happy Place of Mason City is looking for community support and volunteers ahead of the makeover for Ethan Delaske, who was diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma at the age of two.
Since his diagnosis, Ethan has received multiple rounds of chemotherapy and even had a bone marrow transplant in July.
My Happy Place says all the work and supplies are donated and because of the support they received last January, wanted to return to the Mankato area.
“When we decided we were going to take it on the road again, my first thought was I want to go back in the Mankato area. Small communities really pull together to help their own,” says Lisa Tan, founder of My Happy Place Mason City.
Ethan's makeover will take place on Saturday. October 19th with the reveal the next morning.
Donations can be mailed to: My Happy Place, PO Box 982, Mason City, IA 50402 or via PayPal on our website: www.myhappyplacemc.com
If you know of a sick child who could benefit from a bedroom makeover or would like to help with Ethan’s makeover, you can visit their website.
