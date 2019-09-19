A portion of Pleasant View Drive will be closed in North Mankato Friday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato announced Thursday that the 1600 block of Pleasant View Drive will be closed Friday, Sept. 20, beginning at 8 a.m.
The exact location of the closure, as seen in the map below, is Pleasant View Drive from Restless Court to Northridge Drive.
The road will be closed to allow for crews to perform maintenance on a water main break.
The road will reopen once crews have completed the work that has to be done.
