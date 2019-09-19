St. Peter FFA honors Landon Gran with car roll-in, scholarship

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The first annual Roll’n for Landon will be held at the St. Peter High School Saturday to honor the life of Landon Gran.
Landon was a student at St. Peter High School who died in a grain bin accident on Aug. 14, just before beginning his senior year of high school.
The St. Peter FFA is holding the car roll-in to honor the teen, with all proceeds raised at the event being used to create a scholarship in Gran’s name.
A foundation is ready to match the dollars raised.
“I feel his spirit with us as we’ve been putting this car show together, just all the things that have come together for us, we’ve worked with what is a close knit group of students," said Michael Reeser, a FFA advisor and manufacturing instructor at St. Peter High School.
A meal is available at the event and festivities will begin around 10 a.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.