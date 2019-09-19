St. Peter Legion gathering shoes to raise funds for construction, aid countries in need

ST PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Legion is looking to help others while they accomplish some goals of their own.
The post is asking for gently used and new shoes. The effort goes toward raising funds for construction to make the legion ADA-accessible. Meanwhile the shoes donated will go to countries in need.
In Haiti specifically, the shoes help jump start businesses and allow families to raise money. In other places, the shoes will go to children who need them in order to attend school.
“This company is out of Florida and then what they do is they will gather the shoes. We get paid so much a pound but the fun part about it is that they go all over the world and that’s what we’re about is caring and helping with others,” St. Peter Legion Post 37 auxiliary member, Nancy Vogel said.
They have about 1,000 pounds of shoes and need to hit a goal of 2,500 by October 4th. Shoes can be dropped off at the St. Peter Legion, high school and elementary.
