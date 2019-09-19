USDA announces sign-up details for 2019 and 2020 commodity farm program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is signing up farmers for the 2019 - 2020 commodity farm program.
The program is a part of the 2018 farm bill and gives eligible producers the choice between two types of coverage: price-only price loss coverage and revenue-based ag risk coverage.
Enrollment dates for the 2019 farm program began September 3 and continue until March 15 of 2020.
Producers can sign up at their local USDA Farm Service Agency office.
“I think the most important thing for farmers is to go sign-up and then also to go and look at the differences form the old bill to the new bill. It’s pretty similar, but farmers have some opportunity to do some selections which the last farm bill they didn’t have that opportunity. They made one decision for the five years, now they can make some choices,” said South Central College agribusiness instructor, Peter Neigebauer.
