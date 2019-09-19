Walmart hosts free wellness event at Minnesota locations Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Walmart stores across Minnesota will be hosting a free wellness event Saturday.
The Bentonville, Arkansas, retailer is hosting Walmart Wellness Day, where store visitors can get free health services and resources, including information on better heart health.
The free Wellness Event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will take place in Walmart retailers across Minnesota, including the Mankato, Fairmont, Waseca, Owatonna, New Ulm and Faribault locations.
In addition to heart health information, store visitors can also expect:
- Free health screenings, including Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (only applicable at Walmart locations with a vision center)
- Low-cost flu shots and immunizations
- Opportunities to speak with local pharmacists
- Giveaways;
- and Wellness demos.
Visit Walmart’s Wellness website or your local Walmart pharmacy for more information.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.