What to know for Bier on Belgrade this weekend

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, you can check out the seventh annual Bier on Belgrade, Business on Belgrade’s Oktoberfest celebration.
The event, which starts at noon and ends at 10:00, will feature live music, stein hoisting, keg bowling, wiener dog racing and more.
Proceeds will go to Business on Belgrade and Lasting Imprint, a non-profit which fights against congenital heart defects.
The event is free to get into, and you must be 21 or older.
“Bands start at noon and go until 9:30. It’ll be a great day of entertainment, games and fun. Hopefully the weather will cooperate with us and we can get everything in," Clayton Oaks, Business on Belgrade’s executive director, said.
The event is located at Belgrade Avenue.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.