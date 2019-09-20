Brown County WIC program aims to increase rate its participants use fruit, vegetable benefits

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program is trying to get more of its participants to add fruits and veggies to their diets.
Starting in December, the program will offer incentives to participants who have used the benefits for at least three consecutive months.
“People can use their now eWIC card to purchase any fresh or frozen fruit and vegetable at the grocery store. So, for instance, our child participants get nine dollars per month of money to use to purchase fruits and vegetables," Brown County WIC Coordinator Vanessa Mack said.
The new incentives are not the only way the program is encouraging participants to eat healthy.
Rainbow pasta salad is one example of a recipe that Brown County provides to its WIC participants during fruit and vegetable sampling events once a month.
The effort comes from a grant from the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.
“We want families to recognize easy, healthy, fun recipes that they can make at home with the foods that they purchase through their WIC benefits," SHIP staff member Melissa Hoffmann said.
Like other counties, the program is also encouraging new mothers to breastfeed.
KEYC News 12 reported earlier this week that breastfeeding can lower childhood obesity rates, as shown by the World Health Organization.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, as of 2018, there are 296 children aged two to five participating in WIC in Brown County.
Fifty-two are considered overweight.
Twenty are considered obese and 32 are considered to be very obese.
Mack says WIC is constantly encouraging families to eat healthy.
“You know, we really try to focus on discouraging parents from giving their children too many sugar-containing beverages and encouraging healthy eating behaviors in general, healthy feeding behaviors," she said.
These mouse tail snacks are another example of a recipe that utilizes healthy food WIC participants can purchase through the program.
The recipe combines graham crackers, whipped berry cream cheese, strawberries, string cheese and sunflower seeds.
This pasta salad combines whole wheat pasta and half a cup each of red peppers, orange peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, chopped up broccoli and cauliflower and shredded cheese.
The recipe also includes a half cup of dried cranberries and poppy seed dressing, which are not WIC allowed.
These recipes come from Learning ZoneXpress.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.