East-West International Education Academy suspends operations

WALDORF, Minn. (KEYC) — The charter school in Waldorf has opted to suspend operations.
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Board of Education at East-West International Education Academy voted to suspend operations due to low enrollment.
Principal Rob Wilkening said he is working to reopen in the fall of 2020. He said the school had 18 students enrolled but needed about 50 to meet the budget.
The school offers public education for grades 6-12.
More information can be found on the school’s website at www.ewea.us.
