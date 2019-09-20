GMG Names Jessica Beyer as President & CEO

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth has named Jessica Beyer as its next President and CEO.
Beyer currently serves as Waseca County administrator and has 15 years of leadership, government, community development, sales and communications experience.
GMG is made of four units that serve as the regional chamber of commerce and economic development organization, convention and visitor's bureau, downtown development organization and supports regional agribusiness.
She will start her new role on November 4 and says she's looking forward to the new challenge.
Beyer will replace Jonathan Zierdt, who stepped down in January to focus on his fight against kidney and prostate cancer. Zierdt passed away in late March.
Prior to her work at Waseca County, Beyer served as a Communications Manager, Business Analyst and Public Information Director for a combined 11 years at Blue Earth County. Additionally, she has business experience within the publishing industry.
“Jessica is the right person at the right time for GMG,” said Charlie Whitaker, chair of the Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. Board of Directors in a statement. “She will bring to the role a terrific balance that includes a strong business acumen and a visible community presence in her representation of GMG, its members and all four business units.”
According to a release from GMG, Beyer has called Mankato home since 1991 and has been active in the community volunteering and serving on the Boards of the Mankato Area Foundation, Blue Earth County Historical Society and the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
“Jessica’s extensive background and leadership experience within community development and government give her tremendous knowledge to make an immediate impact and build relationships in the greater Mankato community,” said Ron Vetter, chair of the search committee, Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. board member and past board chair in a statement. “We are excited about the contributions and experience she will bring to GMG.”
“I am incredibly excited to take on this role,” said Jessica Beyer in a statement provided by GMG. “A strong vibrant business environment is key to the success of our community and region. I am eager to get to work to support and promote the economic growth and advocate for our members in this region.”
Greater Mankato Growth is made of four units that serve as the regional chamber of commerce and economic development organization, convention and visitor’s bureau, downtown development organization and GreenSeam, which utilizes agriculture to build on the region’s extensive agribusiness assets to develop the ag economy.
