John and Johanna Thomas Memorial Scholarship Awarded

EMMETSBURG, Iowa. (KEYC) - Brennan Duhn of Emmetsburg is this year’s recipient of the John and Johanna Memorial Scholarship Award.
The scholarship was established in 1997 at Iowa Lakes Community College. The Thomas’ lived in Estherville where John Thomas was an avid pilot and ham radio operator in retirement. They were very involved in the Wallingford Lutheran Church, where John Thomas served on the church council and taught Sunday school for many years.
The scholarship requires full-time enrollment in the Engineering Transfer program. The award amount varies and must be used for tuition, books or fees.
Students interested in applying for scholarships like this can visit www.iowalakes.edu.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.