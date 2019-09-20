Klobuchar, Crapo introduce legislation to reauthorize breast cancer awareness funding

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D–MN) and Mike Crapo (R–ID) introduced legislation Friday to reauthorize and increase funding for the Young Women’s Breast Health Education and Awareness Requires Learning Young (EARLY) Act.
Reintroduction of this act would reauthorize the programs established under the EARLY Act to increase the reach of their education campaigns.
“We’ve come so far in the fight against breast cancer, but there is more we can do to ensure that all women—and especially young and high-risk women—have the information and support they need to protect themselves from this deadly disease,” Klobuchar said. “Our bipartisan bill will help to elevate breast cancer awareness and support critical research so that one day, we can finally eradicate breast cancer.”
