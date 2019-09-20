Mahkato Pow Wow weekend begins with education day for area six graders

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mahkato Pow Wow begins Friday evening, and Mankato sixth graders spent the day learning more about the cultural event from a different perspective.
“For a long time the dominant narrative has been told by other people, by the dominant culture so to have education day taught by our American Indian leaders and our elders and our community, it is super important to have their voice heard," Director of University affairs at Minnesota State University-Mankato Megan Huetmaker said.
“The intent is to share our culture, our traditions, our history, our knowledge, our language with other people from walks of life so you can get a better understanding, kind of bridge that knowledge, that relationship and have that open door opportunity for people to join us so that we can share and have a better understanding and develop some good relationships," Pow Wow Chair Dave Brave Heart added.
The Pow Wow begins Friday at 7 p.m. with the grand entry and continues through the weekend beginning at 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
