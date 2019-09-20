New Ulm invests $17 million for community improvements

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm’s Parks and Recreation Department is investing over $17 million dollars in system improvements throughout the community.
Nine locations will see significant improvements and renovations from various financial outlets.
About $15 million from local tax funding will go to the New Ulm Recreation Center, Johnson Park and Hermann Heights Park.
In addition, the city and private donors are funding the other projects.
The enhancements are set to complete next year.
“The overall goal of these projects is quality of life. Communities need employers and employers need employees and employees need quality of life. So we’re all about improving the quality of life of citizens, residents, and visitors of the community,” Director of the Parks and Recreation department Tom Schmitz said.
In addition local sales tax referendums came back 70–percent yes and 30–percent no.
You’re seeing the project layouts for the locations funded by local sales tax.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.