New weekly crafting program at the Blue Earth County Library

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library kicked off a new Maker's Monday program.
Today's Junk! Junk! Junk! event allowed people of all ages to re–purpose junk into functional treasures.
The library teamed up with the Property and Environmental Resource staff to offer three tables with different crafts.
One table re-purposed old shirts into shoulder bags.
Participants also made magnets out of bottle caps and bird feeders.
“We are bringing a lot of local talent to help their neighbors, their community to learn a new hobby, a new talent. You know, just creating something can really build your self–esteem sometimes," BECL administrative assistant Sandi Braun-Ziemer said.
The Maker’s Monday program will offer a similar event every week open to everybody.
