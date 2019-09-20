Partners for Affordable Housing announces opening of St. Peter location

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Partners for Affordable Housing is launching a new location in St. Peter to serve additional people without affordable housing.
The new location has been named Union Street Place and will be located at the former St. Peter Motel.
“To give someone a place to sleep for the night when they have nowhere else to go is a wonderful thing. But to give them tools, resources and help to navigate the difficulty that lacking income presents, is truly a blessing," Executive Director Jen Theneman said. “We take our mission to provide emergency and affordable housing very seriously, and it’s a banner day when it all works out and we’re helping someone move to their new home."
Union Street Place will operate similarly to the existing Mankato properties with a temporary stay and case management.
Partners for Affordable Housing hopes to raise more funds to renovate existing spaces.
“Guests have their own private room with furniture and storage, as well as, a dorm refrigerator and microwave for now,” Union Street Place Shelter Manager Kelsey Johnson-Rode said. “We envision a larger space in the future for guests and families to be able to cook healthy meals, get out of their rooms and congregate with other guests. We know that peer-to-peer support is really important to help people going through difficult times, that they are not alone.”
Union Street Place will host a grand opening on Friday, Sept. 27, from 3-6 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled at 3:30 p.m. at 221 Union Street in St. Peter.
"We anticipate that we will fill our seven rooms quickly and they will stay full. Our waiting list in Mankato is usually between 100-200 people, so some that are from Nicollet and surrounding counties may choose to come here instead,” said Theneman.
Anyone interested in signing up for rooms or registering for the waiting list can email sp@partnersforhousing.org or call (507) 931-3100.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.