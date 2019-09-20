MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mikayla from BENCHS joins KEYC News 12 This Midday to show off this week’s Pick of the Litter, Rollie!
Rollie is a Corgi-Terrier, and is about 8-months-old. He’s very energetic, looking for an owner who will give him a lot of exercise. He likes to be the king of the castle, so an ideal home for him will have no other pets or small children.
If you or someone you know are interested in adopting Rollie please contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.
