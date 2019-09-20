Pioneer Bank named top-three extraordinary bank in America

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Pioneer Bank was named among the top three extraordinary banks in the United State by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking Friday.
Pioneer Bank was recognized with the institute’s Overall Excellence Banky Award for exemplary performance in five areas of banking, including philanthropy, customer service, thought leadership, workplace culture and financial literacy education.
"The role of a community bank is to be a partner with the communities they serve,” Pioneer Bank CEO David Krause said. “Our ownership and staff are ‘all in’ on that commitment and this recognition reflects the effectiveness of that partnership. To be recognized as a national finalist for four consecutive years is humbling and motivates us to make an even greater commitment to make our communities better in the years ahead.”
Pioneer Bank has eight locations in southern Minnesota.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.