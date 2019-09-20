Pioneer Bank named a top three Extraordinary Bank

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pioneer Bank, with eight locations in southern Minnesota, was just named among the top three extraordinary banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking.
Pioneer Bank was recognized with the Institute’s Overall Excellence Bank Award for exemplary performance in five areas of banking: philanthropy, customer service, thought leadership, workplace culture and financial literacy education.
"The role of a community bank is to be a partner with the communities they serve,” said Pioneer Bank CEO, David Krause. “Our ownership and staff are ‘all in’ on that commitment and this recognition reflects the effectiveness of that partnership. To be recognized as a national finalist for four consecutive years is humbling and motivates us to make an even greater commitment to make our communities better in the years ahead.”
