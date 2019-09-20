Sens. Smith, Cramer push for insulin bill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Senators Tina Smith and Kevin Cramer urge the Senate Finance Committee to hold a hearing on their bill to address the skyrocketing price of insulin.
The two lawmakers also hope to have pharmaceutical executives address Congress directly about high drug prices that are hurting many Americans.
In June, Sens. Smith and Cramer introduced the Emergency Access to Insulin Act to bring down the cost of insulin and put pressure on insulin manufacturers.
“I wanna hear from them; why is this happening; what do they think they can do to contribute to slowing this down, and then hear from advocates about how they think our bill would help them when they’re in a crisis,” Sen. Smith said.
Approximately 7.5 million Americans with diabetes rely on insulin every day to survive yet the average price of insulin almost doubled between 2012 and 2016-forcing some patients into the dangerous practice of rationing.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.