Sept. 20 tornadoes: One year later, Granada still rebuilding

GRANADA, Minn. (KEYC) — On September 20, 2018, high winds and several tornadoes destroyed portions of cities across southern Minnesota.
Exactly one year later, some of those communities are still rebuilding.
In Granada, an EF-1 touched down on the north side of the town and damaged about two dozen homes, some completely leveled.
One year later, finishing touches are being placed on the hardest-hit houses.
Mayor Darren Maday, who lost two grain bins himself, says the community cleanup effort was outstanding.
“It’s been a long process and it’ll take a lot longer for us to get totally rebuilt. We lost quite a few trees on the north end of town, so that part of town will never be the same,” Mayor Maday said.
Granada Huntley East Chain School and some other buildings in town had minor damage, but thankfully nobody was seriously injured.
