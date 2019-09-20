Soldier who proposed to his wife over Skype at Twins game deploys for one year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local soldier who made headlines with a skype proposal to his wife at a Twins game in 2006 deploys today for one year.
Thanks to community support, his wife and three kids are receiving support from more than just family.
It all started in 2006 when Captain Adam MartiRock made a big move on the big screen.
“I had the idea to propose in an exciting way, I didn’t propose when I was home on leave she thought that that would happen when I was home on a two week leave, we had my mom coming like oh the two sons are going to talk to the mom, instead I hijacked it and proposed to Heather,” says Martirock.
And three kids later and now his 4th deployment, the family relies on support from friends and family.
“We have good neighbors we’re starting to carpool, we didn’t have activities last time we got a few people volunteering to help carpool, It’s very important because when you break sometimes, just shopping without chasing a kid down the aisles is always nice, or even with the dog," says the MartiRock’s.
Adam will be able to stay in touch with his family online during his deployment.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.