State Street Theater Co. hosts auditions for “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The State Street Theater Company in New Ulm, Minn., will be hosting auditions for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 and Oct. 9.
Roles are available for six males and five females 14 years of age and older.
Auditions will be a ‘cold read’ from the script and include singing.
These open auditions will be held at the State Street Theater Co., located at 1 North State Street in New Ulm.
Those intending to audition should enter the State Street Theater Company at the Washington Street entrance (door number 9), near the rear parking lot.
Directing “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is Anita Prestidge, who also directs “Beauty and the Beast” at the State Street Theater Co.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will have three performances, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 30.
For more information, contact the State Street Theater Company by email or phone at (507) 359-9990.
This production is made possible through a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council and appropriations from the Arts and Culture Heritage Fund.
