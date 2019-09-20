Thousands of motorcyclists on Minnesota roads for Fall Flood Run on Saturday, Sept. 21.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Riders and motorists should exercise extreme caution this weekend along the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers as thousands of motorcyclists take to the road for the Fall Flood Run. As many as 30,000 riders will be traveling between the Twin Cities and Winona on Saturday, Sept. 21.
All the proceeds from this year’s Fall Flood Run will go to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare.
Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota, along with Minnesota State Troopers, will be out patrolling the area during the event to ensure a safe riding environment.
Wisconsin law enforcement will have an increased enforcement presence along the Wisconsin portions of the route.
“We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable ride,” says Lt. Gordon Shank, Minnesota State Patrol. “That takes a joint effort. Motorcyclists should ride sober and ride at their own pace in groups, while other motorists should give riders space and diligently check blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections.”
“The Wisconsin State Patrol is pleased to partner with other law enforcement agencies and traffic safety advocates to support the Fall Flood Run,” said Lieutenant Les Mlsna with the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Northwest Region. “Along with additional officers to help keep traffic moving safely, our motorcycle safety training program will have staff and interactive displays located in the Buffalo County community of Nelson along the Flood Run route.”
Both Minnesota and Wisconsin authorities want to insure safe road conditions, and to avoid potentially fatal accidents.
So far this season, 39 motorcyclists have died on Minnesota roads, according to preliminary reports, compared to 52 at the same time last year. Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials ask riders and motorists to safely share the road. Riders should take safety into their own hands and motorists should look twice for motorcyclists.
