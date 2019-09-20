Unique coffee hub in Wells offers a place to wake up and call it a night

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) — A unique coffee hub in Wells acts as a place to wake up during the day, but also offers a place to rest your head in the same building.
The Bean is a coffee club located on South Broadway in Wells.
It's privately owned by a couple who spent the last 30 years overseas on missionary trips.
After returning to the states, they were in the market for single-family and multiple-family homes and saw the price was right in Wells.
After attaining the license for a club, the building turned into a place for coffee, books, free WiFi and a space for conferences and birthdays.
“I don’t serve food, I don’t sell coffee, I don’t sell donuts or anything else that’s in here. What we sell is the membership for the day and for five dollars someone can come in and have as many espresso as they want or lattes or cappuccinos,” Co-Owner Bill Schuster said.
Schuster said he sources local as much as possible with the donuts coming from across the street at the local bakery.
The Schusters also started a real estate business called House and Home Rentals, LLC. and ventured into Airbnb after renovating the upstairs of the building.
“A little bit or remodeling, a fair bit of remodeling, now it’s an Airbnb,” said Schuster, "I would say not every weekend, but nearly every weekend we’ve got guests there. It could be a night guest or two nights or two weeks or two months, it all works really well.
The Schusters also run an Airbnb through their own home to avoid turning anyone away if the upstairs of the coffee shop is booked.
